Netflix Expands Beyond Movies With TV-Based Games For The First Time

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has officially stepped into a new chapter of entertainment by offering video games on television for the very first time. Announced at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, co-CEO Greg Peters revealed that the OTT giant will now let users switch from watching Stranger Things to playing social games like Boggle Party or Pictionary: Game Night, all of this on their own TV.

From Mobile to Television Screens

Netflix has been exploring the world of gaming for the past four years, as part of its plan to grow beyond just movies and TV shows. Until now, these games were only available on mobile devices. With its latest move, however, the company is taking a big step forward and bringing the games directly to television screens. Subscribers will be able to play using their phones as controllers, while the main action unfolds on the TV.

This push is being led by co-CEO Greg Peters, who has been shaping Netflix’s gaming vision. Moving games to TV is seen as a smart strategy, especially since the mobile gaming market is already highly competitive and difficult to break into.

Free Games and a New Strategy

Alain Tascan, head of Netflix’s gaming division, acknowledged that many film and TV companies have tried entering the gaming space before but struggled to succeed. His comments underline just how challenging it is to make a real mark in this industry.

As reported by Mint, Netflix has divided its gaming lineup into four categories: children’s games, party games, popular titles like Grand Theft Auto and games based on Netflix originals such as Stranger Things.

All games in this first release are free to play. For example, Lego Party, which usually costs around $40, is now available at no charge. To access them, users need a smart TV or a streaming device like Roku and can use their phones as controllers by scanning a QR code.

“We cannot truly entertain the world without including games,” said Alain Tascan, head of Netflix’s gaming division. “Many companies have large user bases but very few can engage people on the most important screen at home, the television.”