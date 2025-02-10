Netizens Bash Ranveer Allahbadia As He Issues Apology After Facing Massive Backlash For His Jokes On Parents

Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and content creator, has faced significant backlash after making a controversial joke about parents on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The joke, which many viewers found offensive, sparked a wave of criticism on social media. In response, Ranveer issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. In a video posted online, he explained, “Comedy is not even my forte, and I understand that what I said wasn’t appropriate. I am here only to say sorry.”

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorrypic twitter com BaLEx5J0kd Ranveer Allahbadia BeerBicepsGuy February 10 2025

This sorry is just a drama & everyone knows that. Anyway nothing is going to happen to u as u have enough contact



Just praise Modi & his bhakts start defending you for free RanveerAllahbadia Leela Tirdiya LeelaTirdiya February 10 2025

A reactive apology does not magically change the person that you are. The only people you owe apology are your parents.



If you want to fix things, know that hurridly puttogether apology video will not cut it. Good thing is, life is more than just one incident, take time to… saccidānand saccidanand February 10 2025

Despite his apology, many netizens have continued to express their displeasure, stating that they do not accept his apology. The backlash has been intense, with many people criticizing him for trivializing a sensitive topic. Some have gone as far as to say that his apology is insincere and only a response to the public outrage.

I want MumbaiPolice to file a FIR from my side against these people. I am sure, there is a law available to stop such a porn. If police can arrest Raj Kundra, so why not these people pictwitter.comassgh8Lp8l KRK kamaalrkhan February 9 2025

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor, also weighed in, leaving a comment on social media, “Chal Nikal”—a phrase implying that Ranveer should leave the situation and stop defending his actions. This comment further fueled the ongoing controversy.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation about the boundaries of humour, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like family. While some have supported Ranveer’s apology, others believe that certain topics should never be joked about, regardless of the context or intention behind the comment.