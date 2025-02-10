Advertisement
RANVEER ALLAHBADIA

Netizens Bash Ranveer Allahbadia As He Issues Apology After Facing Massive Backlash For His Jokes On Parents

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Controversial Joke on Parents, Issues Apology

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Netizens Bash Ranveer Allahbadia As He Issues Apology After Facing Massive Backlash For His Jokes On Parents Twitter

Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and content creator, has faced significant backlash after making a controversial joke about parents on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The joke, which many viewers found offensive, sparked a wave of criticism on social media. In response, Ranveer issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. In a video posted online, he explained, “Comedy is not even my forte, and I understand that what I said wasn’t appropriate. I am here only to say sorry.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ranveer Allahbadia

 

Despite his apology, many netizens have continued to express their displeasure, stating that they do not accept his apology. The backlash has been intense, with many people criticizing him for trivializing a sensitive topic. Some have gone as far as to say that his apology is insincere and only a response to the public outrage.

 

 

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor, also weighed in, leaving a comment on social media, “Chal Nikal”—a phrase implying that Ranveer should leave the situation and stop defending his actions. This comment further fueled the ongoing controversy.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation about the boundaries of humour, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like family. While some have supported Ranveer’s apology, others believe that certain topics should never be joked about, regardless of the context or intention behind the comment.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

