Netizens Compare Tara Sutaria With Deepika Padukone After Aadar Jain Admits To ‘Time Pass’ Before Marrying Alekha Advani

Mumbai: Bollywood has always been a hub for high-profile relationships, breakups, and the inevitable comparisons that follow. The latest buzz revolves around actor Aadar Jain, his recent wedding to Alekha Advani, and his past relationship with Tara Sutaria.

According to reports, Aadar allegedly admitted that his previous relationship was nothing more than “time pass” before settling down with Alekha. This statement has sparked outrage among netizens, with many drawing comparisons between Tara Sutaria’s situation and Deepika Padukone’s past heartbreak with Ranbir Kapoor.

Several social media users commented on how Kapoor family men have a history of leaving their partners for someone else, referencing past relationships such as Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor’s breakups with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. One comment read, “Cousin of Ranbir Kapoor without a doubt… hurting people runs in the family,” while another stated, “Aurat hi aurat ki dushman hoti hai,” implying that women often end up betraying each other.

What Aadar Jain said!

On his wedding night, Aadar made a statement that sparked debate online, " I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time-pass for 20 years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby.”

Fans of Tara Sutaria have expressed their disappointment, sympathizing with the actress and calling out Aadar for his remarks. “It hurts when a man chooses her friend over you… such friends should be kept away,” a user commented.

Tara and Aadar were in a relationship for several years before calling it quits in 2023. While both remained tight-lipped about their breakup, Aadar’s recent confession has now fueled online debates about respect, love, and loyalty in Bollywood relationships.