Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /'Never in my life': Kangana Ranaut plans ‘digital detox’ after Gen Z 'puke inducing' protest reels

'Never in my life': Kangana Ranaut plans ‘digital detox’ after Gen Z 'puke inducing' protest reels

Disturbed by the language and tone of viral Gen Z protest reels on social media, actress and MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the videos as "puke-inducing" and announced plans for a digital detox.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
'Never in my life': Kangana Ranaut plans ‘digital detox’ after Gen Z 'puke inducing' protest reels
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Never in my life': Kangana Ranaut plans ‘digital detox’ after Gen Z 'puke inducing' protest reels
Kangana Ranaut1 min ago
2
The Traitors12 min ago
3
15 min ago
4
Exam paper leak26 min ago
5
Essel Group1 hr ago