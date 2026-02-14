'Never respected our history, always shown as victims': Ramayana producer's Namit Malhotra says frustration with Hollywood’s attitude gave birth to the film

New Delhi: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra recently opened up about the making of the film, describing it as a product of years of frustration with how Indian cinema and history are represented in Hollywood.

In an conversation with ET Now, he highlighted the lack of appreciation in the West for Indian films, culture, and heritage, saying there is hardly any authentic presence of Indian history on the global screen.

Elaborating further, Namit Malhotra said that even globally acclaimed films such as Slumdog Millionaire portray India largely through the lens of victimhood.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“When I went to Hollywood, I saw that we had no real presence. There was no representation of our history or culture. I’ve spent the last two decades trying to establish a foothold there, and unlike other American industries like finance and medicine, where Indians have had success, they didn’t have an appreciation for our industry, our history, or our culture,” he said.

“It kept frustrating me through this lens of an emerging country. Whether it was Slumdog Millionaire, we were always shown as the victim. That always troubled me. I felt we needed to show who we are, where we come from, and the richness of our history in a way the world has never seen before. That became the genesis of why Ramayana is the perfect story of our heritage that can be presented to the world with pride,” Malhotra added.

About Ramayana

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The project boasts a massive budget and a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The supporting cast also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, along with Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Arun Govil in key roles.

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part live-action epic inspired by ancient Indian mythology. The first installment is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with music composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.