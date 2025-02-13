New Mom Deepika Padukone Gets Into A Perfect Shape; Walks The Ramp; Ranveer Singh Goes Wow, Dead

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, who recently embraced motherhood, made a grand comeback to the spotlight at the Cartier 25th Anniversary celebration in Dubai. Her recent appearance has left fans in awe, proving yet again why she remains one of the most celebrated style icons globally.

Deepika shared glimpses of the evening on her social media, captioning her post, “An exquisite evening with my friends at @cartier! ” The actress was seen in a floor-length black gown with dramatic flowing fabric, an off-shoulder silhouette, and voluminous sleeves, adding an element of mystery and grace to her ensemble. However, what truly stole the show was the statement emerald necklace she paired with the outfit. The extravagant Cartier jewellery piece complemented her overall look, making her appear regal and ethereal.

With her hair neatly pulled back into a sleek bun and makeup kept minimal yet radiant, Deepika let the outfit and jewellery do all the talking. As she walked the ramp at the exclusive Cartier event, she captivated the audience with her poised demeanour and striking beauty.

While fans couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning appearance, it was her husband Ranveer Singh’s reaction that grabbed the most attention. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor, who is known for his enthusiastic admiration for Deepika, reportedly reacted with a simple yet impactful, “Wow, dead”—a phrase that quickly went viral among fans.



As soon as Deepika’s pictures surfaced online, social media was flooded with compliments. Celebrities like Sushant Divgikr and socialite Orry dropped heart-eyed emojis, expressing their admiration. Fans also pointed out how seamlessly Deepika returned to the limelight post-pregnancy, maintaining her signature elegance and charm.



Deepika and Ranveer have been in the news ever since they announced their pregnancy. While the couple has kept things private, Deepika’s appearance at such a grand international event marks her return to the fashion and entertainment scene in style. Fans are thrilled to see her reclaiming her place as a global icon, balancing her personal and professional life with finesse.