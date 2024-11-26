Advertisement
YAMI GAUTAM DHAR

New Mommy Yami Gautam Dhar Makes Her First Public Appearance At IFFI Post Having A Baby!

Yami Gautam Dhar has left an indelible mark with her exceptional performance in Article 370.

Nov 26, 2024
New Mommy Yami Gautam Dhar Makes Her First Public Appearance At IFFI Post Having A Baby!

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar delivered a flawless performance in Article 370, earning tremendous love and acclaim from all quarters. Now, the film will be screened at IFFI, marking Yami's first public appearance since becoming a mother.

After making a grand impression with the theatrical release of Article 370, which was immensely appreciated by the audience and critics, the film is all set for its screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). While the actress delivered back-to-back amazing performances with her films like A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, OMG 2 and Article 370, the audience will get to witness her return after becoming a mother, at the screening of Article 370 at IFFI. Having been away from the public eye after welcoming her baby, she made a stunning return at the prestigious film festival.

Yami Gautam Dhar has left an indelible mark with her exceptional performance in Article 370. The actress has earned widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Following its theatrical release, the film received immense love from the masses and continues to captivate viewers on OTT platforms. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen next in Dhoom Dhaam.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK