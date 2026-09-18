'New phone, new EMI… same old bills!': Sonu Sood’s humorous take on iPhone 18

Speaking about his experience, Rahul said, “I’ve been here since around five o’clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I’ve been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I’ve been continuously buying iPhones… I’m expecting a phone. But it’s like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone,” he said.