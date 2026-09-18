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'New phone, new EMI… same old bills!': Sonu Sood’s humorous take on iPhone 18

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on Friday, September 18. Pre-orders for the two models had opened earlier this month.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
'New phone, new EMI… same old bills!': Sonu Sood’s humorous take on iPhone 18
Image Credit: Instagram

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