New viral video of baby Anushrut, the kid who hates to cut his hair, breaks internet one more time - Watch

New Delhi: Internet is a pool of unmatched content when it comes to variety. There are several posts and videos which public attention in no time and break the internet for multiple reasons. One such trending video which has gone viral for past few days is that of baby Anushrut.

Remember baby boy Anushrut, who hated his hair being cut by a barber? Well, his dad Anup has shared a new video of his hair being cut yet again and guess what? His fresh video has hit the internet one more time with equal attention.

Take a look here:

The video of the adorable Anushrut talking in his own cutesy style has hogged the limelight on various social media platforms with thousands of views on it.

Viral posts often grab public attention and can make anyone an overnight sensation. South actress Priya Prakash Varrier is today a known celebrity but little did she knew that her wink would drive a nation crazy for days.

Such is the power of social media in today's time! So, who knows what might catch your attention next.