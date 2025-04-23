‘New Vlog Coming Soon’: Shoaib Ibrahim And Wife Dipika Slammed For ‘Insensitive’ Post Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim left Kashmir just a day before the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Following the news of the incident, many fans expressed concern for their safety. Shoaib took to Instagram to reassure followers, stating that the couple and their son were safe in an Instagram Story.

Earlier, the celeb couple had shared photos and videos from their Kashmir vacation.

Sharing the pictures, Dipika captioned them, “Dhadkan.”

Shoaib wrote: "Hi guys, you all have been concerned for our well-being... Hum sab safe hain, theek hain. Aaj hi morning mein we left Kashmir... (We are all safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely... Thank you for all the concern. New vlog coming soon."

Internet Reactions:

While fans were relieved to know that the couple was safe, many netizens criticized Shoaib for promoting his upcoming vlog amidst news of the tragic attack.

One user wrote, “He is still talking about the vlog coming soon? Is he mad or what?”

Another criticized, “‘New vlog coming soon’? Seriously? You don't have anything to say about the terror attack victims? All you care about is your vlog... Shame on the people who subscribe to your channel and watch your content.”

A third comment read, “People have died and he puts up a story saying ‘new vlog is coming’??? He’s so shameless, he’d vlog that too.”

A fourth user added, “Wow. Aren’t you ashamed? More than 25 Hindu people were killed—many at point-blank range—and your only concern is promoting your vlog. Keep praising the terrorist country and their culture while living and earning in India.”

A fifth person expressed shock: ''You’ve got to be kidding me, right? It's already painful to watch videos of the tragic attack, but YOU are milking it for views and money??”

Twenty-six people were killed and several others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam yesterday. It is being called one of the deadliest civilian attacks in recent years in the valley.