Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001850https://zeenews.india.com/people/new-year-2025-patralekhaa-marks-milestone-year-with-motherhood-personal-growth-and-career-success-3001850.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleNew Year 2025: Patralekhaa Marks Milestone Year With Motherhood, Personal Growth And Career Success
NEW YEAR 2025

New Year 2025: Patralekhaa Marks Milestone Year With Motherhood, Personal Growth And Career Success

Patralekhaa calls 2025 a milestone year as she embraced motherhood, personal growth, and earned praise for her powerful performance in Phule.

|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 12:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Year 2025: Patralekhaa Marks Milestone Year With Motherhood, Personal Growth And Career Success(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: 2025 has truly been a milestone year for actress Patralekhaa, especially with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. 

In her latest social media post, Patralekhaa claimed that the year gone by made her go to some unexplored places, making her both laugh and cry. 2025 also had a lot of lessons in store for Patralekhaa.

However, the biggest change came as she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Rajkummar Rao, in November this year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on all that 2025 had to offer, Patralekhaa wrote on her IG, "A year that took me to new places, worked hard, learnt new lessons, laughed out loud, cried a bit and then boom everything changed..It’s been a milestone of a year for me. A girl now has a girl (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patralekhaa  (@patralekhaa)

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on November 15 with a sweet post that read, "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar."

Also Read | Kajol Calls Shooting With Mom Tanuja The Highlight Of 2025: ‘Madness Doubled On Set’

The caption for the happy post went as followed, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

On the professional front as well, Patralekhaa received a lot of love and appreciation for her portrayal of Savitribai Phule in Anant Mahadevan's biological drama, "Phule", co-starring Pratik Gandhi.

Proud husband Rajkummar appreciated his better half for carving out her own path in the ‘cutthroat’ entertainment industry.

He shared an appreciation post on social media, saying, “@patralekhaa words can’t describe my feelings after watching your performance in #Phule. I’m so inspired seeing you playing Savitribai Phule ji, which is such a tough part to portray. You are such a pure artist and I have seen that in #Citylights #IC814 and #Phule and many more."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khaleda Zia
Why Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit Signals India’s Long Game in Bangladesh
India Pakistan conflict 2025
India-Pakistan, Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflicts Likely In 2026: US Think Tank
China
China's Drill Around Taiwan Prompt Global Alarm, Lawmakers Urge Swift Response
Delhi Airport
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Airports, IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisories
India Pakistan conflict 2025
After US, China Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions
Indian Army
From Op Sindoor To BrahMos Power, 10 Moments That Defined Army's Capabilities
uttarakhand tunnel accident
60 Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against US, Turkey, And Germany-Based Accused
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): India, World & Weather Updates
Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions
Baba Vanga’s 2026 Warning: World War 3, Disasters, AI Out of Control Ahead Now