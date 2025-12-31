Advertisement
NEW YEAR 2026

New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Vacay Tips: Check out these iconic celeb-vacay looks that can inspire your next getaway wardrobe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Vacay Tips: Kiara Advani To Janhvi Kapoor, That's How They Roll Ultimate Holiday Vibe!

New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Vacay Tips: Our Bollywood actresses make the most of their vacay time and that too in style. Whether it is summer or winter - these glamourous outings sure are head-turners and also roll out ultimate guide on how to chill on vacations in style. From Kiara Advani, Ishita Raj To Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri - Check out their holiday wardrobe: 

Janhvi Kapoor

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Bollywood’s very own style diva keeps things relaxed in a black strapless top paired with olive cargo pants, definition of comfort in flair. It's effortless vacation fashion done right along with her actor-sister Khushi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: New Year 2026 Party Outfit Ideas Inspired By Celebs: From Janhvi Kapoor To Tamannaah Bhatia | In Pics

Triptii Dimri

One of the most inspiring icons, Triptii Dimri has stopped the world to admire her. Her soft bralette paired with a high-waisted mini skirt serves calm tranquility with smooth wavy hair. This outfit with minimal makeup and free wavy hair, is giving a sea princess that couldn’t get more gorgeous. 

Kiara Advani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani serves in a metallic puffer jacket teamed with snow boots, gloves and glasses. The structured outerwear adds edge while still keeping things functional, making it a masterclass in winter vacation dressing. 

Ishita Raj

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishita Raj (@iamishitaraj)

Actress Ishita Raj's effortless, chic styling gets a big thumbs up. Pairing an oversized white sweatshirt layered over a mini skirt with furry boots, she brings her cool-girl energy to winter vacation. 

Ananya Panday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

One of the most-loved Gen-Z stars, Ananya Panday, slays in her sleek black strapless top paired with a fitted, embellished mini skirt. This outfit, with the backdrop of the ocean, makes the perfect inspiration for a beach night-out or a breezy sundowner.

Sharvari Wagh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari  (@sharvari)

Sharvari leans into quiet vacation romance in a soft brown co-ord featuring a puff-sleeved crop top and matching flowy skirt. The earthy tone paired with the relaxed fit makes the look feel intimate and effortless. 

 

