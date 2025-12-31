New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Vacay Tips: Our Bollywood actresses make the most of their vacay time and that too in style. Whether it is summer or winter - these glamourous outings sure are head-turners and also roll out ultimate guide on how to chill on vacations in style. From Kiara Advani, Ishita Raj To Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri - Check out their holiday wardrobe:

Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood’s very own style diva keeps things relaxed in a black strapless top paired with olive cargo pants, definition of comfort in flair. It's effortless vacation fashion done right along with her actor-sister Khushi Kapoor.

Triptii Dimri

One of the most inspiring icons, Triptii Dimri has stopped the world to admire her. Her soft bralette paired with a high-waisted mini skirt serves calm tranquility with smooth wavy hair. This outfit with minimal makeup and free wavy hair, is giving a sea princess that couldn’t get more gorgeous.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani serves in a metallic puffer jacket teamed with snow boots, gloves and glasses. The structured outerwear adds edge while still keeping things functional, making it a masterclass in winter vacation dressing.

Ishita Raj

Actress Ishita Raj's effortless, chic styling gets a big thumbs up. Pairing an oversized white sweatshirt layered over a mini skirt with furry boots, she brings her cool-girl energy to winter vacation.

Ananya Panday

One of the most-loved Gen-Z stars, Ananya Panday, slays in her sleek black strapless top paired with a fitted, embellished mini skirt. This outfit, with the backdrop of the ocean, makes the perfect inspiration for a beach night-out or a breezy sundowner.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari leans into quiet vacation romance in a soft brown co-ord featuring a puff-sleeved crop top and matching flowy skirt. The earthy tone paired with the relaxed fit makes the look feel intimate and effortless.