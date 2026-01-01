Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

New Year 2026: Virat Kohli’s First Post Breaks The Internet As He Shares Dreamy Dubai Moment With Anushka Sharma

New Year 2026: Virat Kohli rang in the year with wife Anushka Sharma in Dubai, sharing a stylish picture that sent fans into a frenzy online.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Year 2026: Virat Kohli’s First Post Breaks The Internet As He Shares Dreamy Dubai Moment With Anushka Sharma(Image: Instagram)

Dubai: Star cricketer Virat Kohli's first post of 2026 sets the internet abuzz, as he shared a stunning picture with his ladylove Anushka Sharma from their New Year celebrations in Dubai, UAE.

Both husband and wife were dressed to the nines, with Virat donning a navy blue suit and Anushka sporting a gorgeous black dress.

As soon as Virat posted the picture, fans chimed in the comment section to shower their love on the couple.

"King and his Queen," a social media user commented.

"How beautiful," another fan wrote.

"Nazar na lage," a netizen commented.

Virat and Anushka were joined by their family members for the New Year bash. Virat's brother Vikas Kohli also shared a couple of pictures from last night's party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In one of the images, Virat could be seen posing with his father-in-law, brother, and brother-in-law.

"The Boys," Vikas captioned the post.

In another post, the entire family posed together. Anushka's mother and Virat's sister Bhawna, and sister-in-law Chetna were also present. One can also spot Virat's niece and nephews in this fam-jam picture.

On New Year's Eve, he uploaded a beautiful picture with Anushka, writing, "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life, @anushkasharma."

The snap captured Virat and Anushka sharing warm smiles, with their faces playfully painted. Half of his face was painted with a Spider-Man design, while a beautiful butterfly was painted around Anushka's eye.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat recently scored 208 runs in two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far at an average of 104.00 and a strike rate of 128, including a 101-ball 131 against Andhra Pradesh and a brisk 77 in 61 balls against Gujarat. Virat's return to VHT after 15 years has also witnessed him complete a couple of milestones, reaching the 1,000-run mark in the tournament's history and also becoming the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and the fastest batter to reach the 16,000-run landmark in List A cricket.

Virat's return to the 50-over format, which started on a poor note with two successive ducks against Australia in November, now looks like a triumphant one. Starting from that unbeaten 74* in the Sydney ODI, Virat has blasted 584 runs at an average of 146.00 in six innings for India/Delhi, scoring three centuries and three fifties.

All eyes are on now on Virat to wear the ODI colours when India kickstarts a three-match ODI series against New Zealand from January 11.

