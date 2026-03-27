Newly sworn PM of Nepal, Balen Shah, releases rap song before oath-taking ceremony - WATCH

Hours before being sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, known as Balen, dropped his music video "Jai Mahakali," instantly becoming a viral sensation.



The rap, with its potent visuals and themes of unity and national pride, was his first significant statement after his electoral victory.

Massive response from viewers

Viewers reacted en masse. The video's impact was immediate and significant. Within hours, it had racked up approximately 416,000 views, underscoring Balen's strong appeal among young people and the digital sphere.



The video, with its new visuals from his recent campaign, injected a fresh dose of emotional and political resonance into the song.

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A message of unity and change

Through Jai Mahakali, Balen uses music as a medium to call for unity and a new chapter in Nepal’s journey. The lyrics emphasise collective strength and a shift towards a transformative future, resonating strongly with his supporters.



Jai Mahakali isn't a brand-new song, though. It's a re-release of a track Balen put out years back. The updated version boasts fresh visuals, including clips from his recent election campaign, which gives the song a fresh context and a deeper emotional resonance.

Check it out:

Jay Mahakaali Out Now :)https://t.co/XXTnFRVMjT — Balen Shah (@ShahBalen) March 26, 2026

From rapper to political leader

Balen alen Shah's path from rapper to political leader is a story unto itself. He burst onto the scene in 2013, winning a rap battle that made him a household name. He then went on to release songs that tackled corruption and social inequality in Nepal. He took the oath of office as Nepal’s Prime Minister soon after the video dropped, at a ceremony at the Office of the President.

He became the youngest leader to hold the position and the first from the Madhes region to do so.

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Who is Balen Shah?

Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, won the Jhapa‑5 seat by a wide margin, defeating four‑time prime minister K P Sharma Oli in what was long seen as a stronghold of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist). Shah was born in 1990 in Naradevi, Kathmandu, and is the youngest son of his parents. His father is an Ayurvedic practitioner, and his mother stayed at home to raise the family. Shah is married and lives with his wife and daughter.



In 2013, he rose to fame by winning a popular rap battle in Nepal, delivering sharp verses that voiced the frustration of a generation feeling suppressed and ignored. Shah went on to release several hit songs criticising corruption and social inequality in Nepal.