Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna attend Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony ahead of his wedding

Mumbai: Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, is all set to marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6. Before the big day, the pre-wedding festivities are underway at the Allu house in full swing.

On Sunday, Allu Sirish used social media to share glimpses from the Pelli Koduku ceremony held in the presence of family members and close friends.

Joining in the celebration, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended the event and blessed the groom-to-be.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the unaware, Pelli Koduku is a ritual prominent in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is similar to the Haldi ceremony, where turmeric paste is applied to the groom and bride for purification before the big day.

Along with Rashmika and Vijay, Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, and his better half Upasana Konidela were also present at the festivities.

Before the Pelli Koduku ceremony, the wedding function officially began with the Pasupu ceremony, which took place at Allu Sirish’s residence in Hyderabad with family and close friends in attendance.

Recently, Allu Sirish announced that they will be hosting a lavish pre-wedding bash for the members of the Telugu film industry on March 2nd at the prestigious Allu Studios.

Announcing the wedding plans on social media, he wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. But we're excited to celebrate our Pre-Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March."

Shifting our focus to Rashmika and Vijay, following their fairytale Udaipur wedding on February 26, the lovebirds will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which is expected to be graced by some prominent personalities from the industry.