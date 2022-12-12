Nia Sharma looks hotness overloaded in sexy satin dress, flaunts her bare back, watch video

NEW DELHI: Nia Sharma is one of the most celebrated actresses of television industry. She has several hit shows to her credit such as Jamai Raja and Naagin and enjoys immense popularity on social media. Nia is also known for her bold sartorial choices and does not shy away from rocking bold outfits. She recently slipped into a blue satin dress for an event. The diva looked absolutely stunning in the light blue ensemble that came with a bare back design and had an open-front with thigh-high slit.



The 'Jamai Raja' star teamed the outfit with golden heels and a black bracelet. She opted for straight blonde hair and picked smokey eyes. The 32-year-old star definately managed to hig all the attention with her latest appearance. In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Nia Sharma is seen entering an event in a sexy satin dress. Take a look at her latest glam look here:

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens began trolling Nia Sharma for her daring bool look. A few users tagged her as 'Ultra Pro Urfi Javed'.



A user wrote, "Urfi saree me aa gyi isko urfi ki kami puri karni he."



Another one wrote, "Urfi ka atama aa gyi hai iske ander"



One user claimed that Nia Sharma was uncomfortable in her outfit. "She looks so uncomfortable." One of them showed his concern for the actress and asked if she doesn't feel cold. "Thand nhi lgti kya," along with cold face emoji.



Nia Sharma is very active on social media and keeps her fans entertained regarding her wherebouts. Her photos and dance videos are extremely popular among her fans.

Nia Sharma made her debut in 'Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010, and later appeared in the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary.

She became a household name with popular hit show 'Jamai Raja' where she was paired opposite Ravi Dubey. She also took part in reality shows such as 'Box Cricket League', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10' and won the audience's hearts with her performance.