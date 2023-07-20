Nia Sharma Raises Eyeballs In Sexy Pink Dress, Leaves Fans Jaw-Dropped

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. While she often gets slut-shamed by a section of people on social media, Nia doesn't shy away from doing what she likes and has always been the representation of the phrase 'living life on my own terms.' Meanwhile, Nia has once again hit the headline after she posted her latest sexy video on social media, leaving her fans thrilled.

The actor raised eyeballs as she donned a risque pink backless outfit which complemented her toned body. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “It’s hard not to catch a lil attitude when the spotlight's on you."

A fan wrote, 'Too glam to give a damn.'

Another fan wrote, 'So gorgeous.'

NIA SHARMA's GLAM LOOK

The actress recently offered a glimpse into her ultra-glamorous look and hour glass figure. She teamed her sexy swimwear with a pair of stylish black sunnies and was seen walking barefoot on the sand. Sharing the hot video, Nia wrote, “Always going Shalala la in my head…" Her video went viral in no time and fans hailed her as 'hottie' in the comment section.

NIA SHARMA HOLIDAYS IN THE UNITED STATES

Nia has been vacationing in California with her mother Usha for past some days. The actor has been keeping her fans updated by regularly dropping photos and vidoes from her exotic vacation. A few days back, she hit the headlines after she shared a sizzling look of her in a racy white monokini. The actor was also seen riding a cycle as she turned up the heat in a stylish pink monokini. Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances. Nia Sharma is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.

Nia made her TV debut in 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010. She became a household name with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Naagin'. Nia won the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made' In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. She was also seen on Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest.