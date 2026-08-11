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Nia Sharma shares glimpse of her Sawan ritual, whispers wish in Nandi’s ears

Actress Nia Sharma shared a glimpse of her spiritual side on social media as she visited a temple to perform traditional Sawan rituals and pujas, adhering to her mother’s guidance.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
Nia Sharma shares glimpse of her Sawan ritual, whispers wish in Nandi’s ears
Image Credit: @niasharma90/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nia Sharma shares glimpse of her Sawan ritual, whispers wish in Nandi’s ears
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