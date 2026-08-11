Nia Sharma shares glimpse of her Sawan ritual, whispers wish in Nandi’s ears

In the images, the actress could be seen holding a puja thali and performing aarti. She also followed the tradition of whispering her wish into Nandi’s ears. Some of the images showed her performing puja for the Shiva Parivaar. Known for her bold fashion choices, Nia opted for elegant traditional outfits during her temple visits. In one of the images, she was seen wearing a pink suit, while another featured her in a vibrant yellow and red ensemble.