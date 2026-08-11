Nia Sharma shares glimpse of her Sawan ritual, whispers wish in Nandi’s ears

Mumbai: Television actress Nia Sharma took to social media to reveal a glimpse of her Sawan ritual.
The ‘Naagin’ actress shared that she plans to visit a temple on all four Mondays of Shravan, following her mother’s advice. Sharing her Sawan ritual, Nia wrote, “Happy Sawan ki Shivratri Om namah shivaaya! Mummy ne bola hai sharavan ke 4 somvaar mandir jaana hai…… to janaaa hai.”
In the images, the actress could be seen holding a puja thali and performing aarti. She also followed the tradition of whispering her wish into Nandi’s ears. Some of the images showed her performing puja for the Shiva Parivaar. Known for her bold fashion choices, Nia opted for elegant traditional outfits during her temple visits. In one of the images, she was seen wearing a pink suit, while another featured her in a vibrant yellow and red ensemble.
Nia Sharma has often given a glimpse of her spiritual side through her social media posts. The actress is known to celebrate festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Navratri with enthusiasm and has frequently shared moments from these celebrations with her followers.
On the work front, Nia was last seen in the comedy reality show ‘Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.’ She rose to fame with shows such as ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Jamai Raja’ and later headlined popular shows including ‘Naagin 4,' ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan,' and ‘Suhagan Chudail.'
Apart from fiction, Nia has also participated in several reality shows, including ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.’
Recently, Nia Sharma bid an emotional farewell to ‘Laughter Chefs 3.' Reflecting on her journey on the show, the actress described it as a place where she “reached without a brain” and laughed the most in the last two years.
Nia wrote, “As the final episode of laughter chef airs tonight.., I’ll remember it as The place where i reached without a brain and laughed the most in the last 2 years and left a peace of my heart. Also a better cook now shall move on in life with the sweetest memories and a tear or two at times when I miss everyone… Goodbyeeeeee.”(sic)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.