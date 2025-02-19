Nia Sharma Struggling To Find Friends? Actress Says, "Everyone Is So..."

New Delhi : Television actress Nia Sharma, known for her bold attitude and stellar performances, recently opened up about the challenge of finding companionship in the fast-paced entertainment industry. Despite her self-sufficiency, she acknowledges that having someone to share moments with can make a difference.

In a recent video, the Naagin actress playfully expressed her desire for a friend—a workout buddy and a companion to unwind with after long, hectic workdays. The lighthearted clip resonated with many who juggle demanding schedules and struggle to maintain social connections.

While Nia is known for her independent nature, she admits that companionship, in any form, can be refreshing and de-stressing. Balancing a hectic career, she emphasizes the importance of having someone to share both fitness routines and downtime, making life in the spotlight a little easier.

Speaking about finally finding the ideal gym companion, she shared, “I’ve always believed in being self-sufficient and independent. Be it making bigger life decisions or keeping up with the daily routine - I’m heavily reliant on myself. Not taking away from team work or having the company of friends. But, in today’s day and age, everyone is so busy and actors are only whirling from one set to another- it’s almost difficult to find companion and friends in the times when you’re free or want to destress.

she futher added, ''That’s when entertainment comes into the picture. When you’re out for a run or working out to unwind, sometimes, we all need entertainment in the backdrop. For me, audio series is just that - and platforms like Pocket FM are truly pushing the bar in helping people combat boredom, loneliness and pure dependency on others to unwind.''

talking about variety of content , Naagin actor adds, ''I enjoy social media and watching movies, however I am conscious of my screen time. That’s when other forms of entertainment really helps. We are living in a great time, where entertainment is not limited to just screens - today, we have a variety of content and options available. Right from concerts, theme parks, audio series, to stand up shows - there’s so much to choose from.''

Nia also revealed what she loves to explore, ''I love travelling, exploring new places and mediums of entertainment, and of course, a fantastic workout, that really sets the tone for the day.''

On work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in 'Laughter Chef'.