Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra chat on a video call, fans go bonkers watching it—Viral video

A fan club shared a viral video of Nick meeting his fans who couldn't stop shouting his name and cheering for him.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The hottest couple of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make headlines where ever they go. Desi girl is currently in India for movie promotions while hubby dearest is not but distance means nothing for our top couple.

A fan club shared a viral video of Nick meeting his fans who couldn't stop shouting his name and cheering for him while the 'Sucker' hitmaker was busy video calling wifey Priyanka.

Watch it here:

The video and the picture clearly show PeeCee watching the fan madness as Nick meets them all.

Isn't it super cute?

The power couple got hitched in December 2018 at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as per Hindu and Christian ceremonies respectively.

On the work front, PeeCee will be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. 'Margarita With A Straw' director Shonali Bose and helmed the project.

The film is releasing on October 11, 2019.

 

 

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Viral video The Sky is Pink
