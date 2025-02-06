Nick Jonas Arrives In Style To Attend Wife Priyanka Chopra’s Brother’s Wedding

Mumbai: Nick Jonas made a stylish entry as he arrived to be part of the grand wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra. The international pop star and actor was spotted at the airport, dressed in an all-white casual yet chic ensemble, exuding effortless charm. His arrival has created quite a buzz, with fans excited to see him join Priyanka Chopra and her family for the special occasion.

In the latest video, Nick is seen walking out of the airport, waving at the paparazzi with his signature cool demeanor. The Jonas Brothers singer kept it simple yet classy, pairing a white sweatshirt with matching joggers, sunglasses, and a cap, giving off major relaxed yet fashionable vibes. His presence at the wedding has added an international flair to the already much-anticipated event.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see more glimpses of Nick and Priyanka together at the wedding functions. The couple, known for their strong bond and public displays of affection, always manage to steal the spotlight at family events. While Priyanka has been actively participating in the pre-wedding festivities, Nick’s arrival has now completed the picture, making it an even grander affair.

The Chopra family celebrations have already been making waves, with various family members sharing glimpses from the wedding festivities. Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, has remained relatively private, but his wedding has certainly caught the attention of fans and media alike.

As the wedding unfolds, all eyes are on Priyanka and Nick, with fans hoping for some adorable couple moments to surface online. With Nick in attendance, the wedding celebrations are bound to be even more memorable.