Nick Jonas Embraces Desi Traditions At Brother-In-Law Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding nuptials with Neelam Upadhyaya have become the talk of the town. PeCee's American singer and actor husband Nick Jonas also landed from Los Angeles to be a part of the wedding celebration.

The wedding took place according to the Hindu customs with Haldi, Mehendi, and Baarat. The 'If I Fall' singer also performed all his duties as the jiju (brother-in-law) according to the desi traditions. Going by a video shared by Dr Madhu Chopra, Nick Jonas can be seen carrying a pooja ki thali with a varmala in it for the bride and groom. He is dressed in a white blazer suit. But what caught our eyes was the padgi he was wearing along with it. For the unversed, Padgi is worn by all the close male family members of the bride and groom's side during a Punjabi wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also set the dance floor on fire at Siddharth Chopra's wedding as they grooved to the actress' iconic song "Desi Girl" from "Dostana". Going by the clip circulated on social media, PeeCee is seen dancing with full vigor during the Baraat, while Nick Jonas attempts to tap foot with his better half.

The festivities also saw some heartfelt moments by Priyanka Chopra. PeeCee was seen helping the bride Neelam Upadhyaya as she walked toward the stage. She was further seen escorting her brother Siddharth Chopra to the mandap. Not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, but the singer's parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas also enthusiastically participated in every function of the wedding.

Except for some members of the film industry like Parineeti Chopra and Rekha, none of the bigwigs from Bollywood attended Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar decided to give the wedding a miss despite the fact that PeeCee had worked with them at some point.