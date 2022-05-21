Atlanta: Actress Priyanka Chopra has been living her best time. The global icon is happily married to international singer Nick Jonas and the duo regularly gives their fans some serious goals. On Saturday, the 'Desi Girl' took to social media and flaunted her new four-wheeler which she received as a gift from her husband.

Taking to Instagram Priyanka shared a picture wherein she can be seen sitting on the driver's seat of her ATV i.e. an All-Terrain vehicle. Priyanka, who is seen dressed in a brown-grey pantsuit, seems to be in the mood for a thrilling ride. Interestingly the customised vehicle also has ‘Mrs Jonas’ written on it.

Captioning the snap, she wrote, "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient."

Appreciating Nick she also shared the hashtag 'best husband ever'. Fans, much like us, are in complete awe of Priyanka Chopra and her ride. The comment section is flooded with red hearts and fire emojis.

The 'Fashion' actor is currently busy shooting for the Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel'. Days back, she had shared a picture of her bruised face and asked her followers if they too were having a tough day at work.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: "Did you have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios." She is seen in a black top and a hint of blue eyeshadow. However, some blood marks can be seen under her nose and on her lips and chin.

'Citadel' is being created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden.

Priyanka recently resumed shooting for the show after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. The couple welcomed their first child in January via surrogacy. Malti was in the NICU for 100 days before being reunited with Priyanka and Nick on Mother's Day. She had finished an earlier London schedule in December last year.

The actress also has the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the pipeline.

Live TV