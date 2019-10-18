Nick Jonas posts love-filled note for Priyanka Chopra on Karwa Chauth- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had a coolest Karwa Chauth celebrations with her hubby Nick Jonas.

Nick, who is accompanied by his wife on his ‘Happiness Begins’ music tour, posted a lovely message for his wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Sharing a few pictures of goofy pictures of his wife, Nick wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a picture with their friends and later a much-awaited picture with Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka's latest release The Sky Is Pink got raving reviews from the critics and audience alike. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film released on October 11.