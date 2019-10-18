close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas posts love-filled note for Priyanka Chopra on Karwa Chauth- See pic

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had a coolest Karwa Chauth celebrations with her hubby Nick Jonas. 

Nick Jonas posts love-filled note for Priyanka Chopra on Karwa Chauth- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had a coolest Karwa Chauth celebrations with her hubby Nick Jonas. 

Nick, who is accompanied by his wife on his ‘Happiness Begins’ music tour, posted a lovely message for his wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Sharing a few pictures of goofy pictures of his wife, Nick wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a picture with their friends and later a much-awaited picture with Nick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me and my friends #karvachauth2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the work front, Priyanka's latest release The Sky Is Pink got raving reviews from the critics and audience alike. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film released on October 11.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasKarwa Chauth
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor's radiant smile on Cosmopolitan cover will give you major TGIF feels—See inside

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Maharashtra Elections: Watch top 10 news of the day