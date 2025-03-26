Nick Jonas Reveals Daughter Malti Calls Jonas Brothers ‘Donut Brothers,’ Is Unaware Of His Fame

Nick Jonas may be a global music sensation, but at home, he is simply ‘Dad’ to his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. The singer recently revealed that Malti remains unaware of his celebrity status and instead enjoys playful moments with him, like reenacting scenes from Moana.

Speaking at JONASCON, Nick described the joy of being a ‘girl dad’ and how fatherhood keeps him grounded. "The best part about being a dad for me, and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn’t care at all," he shared.

For Malti, her father isn’t a famous musician but a playmate who takes on the role of Maui while she plays Moana. "That time with her is precious, and the fact that I’m just ‘Dad’ when I’m home means a lot," Nick added.

Giving a glimpse into his father-daughter bond, Nick recently posted a lighthearted Instagram photo of himself wearing Malti’s hair bows and a flower clip, captioning it, "Girl dad life." The post quickly won over fans, who adored the singer’s affectionate parenting style.

Interestingly, Malti has a unique take on her father’s band. When she saw the Jonas Brothers' album cover, she immediately recognized her uncles, Kevin and Joe, but humorously referred to them as the ‘Donut Brothers’ instead. Nick recalled the moment fondly, saying, "I told her, ‘Yeah, we are in a band, it’s called the Jonas Brothers.’ She said, ‘The Donut Brothers.’"

While Malti remains blissfully unaware of her father’s star status, her cousin Alena, Kevin Jonas’ 11-year-old daughter, is starting to grasp the concept of fame. Kevin shared that Alena recently asked for her own VIP section at an upcoming Jonas Brothers concert to impress her friends. "Clout is starting to happen with my older one. She’s like, ‘Dad, can I get my own box to invite my friends to the show on the 10th?’" Kevin said.

The Jonas Brothers are set to embark on their JONAS20: Living the Dream tour, which kicks off on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Despite their busy schedules, both Nick and Kevin cherish their roles as fathers, prioritizing their families while balancing their music careers.

Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also shares sweet moments with Malti, occasionally offering glimpses into their personal life. The actress has spoken about the joy of parenthood, and the couple remains devoted to giving Malti a grounded upbringing despite their global recognition.

At the end of the day, while millions of fans see Nick Jonas as a superstar, Malti sees him as her loving father—one who wears hair bows, plays Maui, and is part of the ‘Donut Brothers.’