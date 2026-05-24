Nick Jonas reveals one Disney movie that still makes him cry, says watching it with daughter Malti is ‘totally special’

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Nick Jonas’ emotions always get the best of him over a certain Disney movie. The actor-singer shared that he always tears up while watching ‘The Lion King’.

During a panel for his new film, ‘Power Ballad’ in New York City, Nick Jonas, 33, joined his co-star Paul Rudd and director John Carney to chat with Josh Horowitz, reports ‘People’ magazine.

When Horowitz asked Nick if there were any songs or films that made him emotional, the musician got candid about something he's watched with his 4-year-old daughter, Malti.

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He said, "Well, I'll say there are two scenes in this movie that I'm not in, and they hit me super hard as a father”.

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He further mentioned, “I think there's a real thing that you'll see. I want you to think about this powerful stuff, family, that aspect. Then, outside of that, when I cry over a movie, it's ‘The Lion King’. You know, things that I'm getting to watch with my daughter these days and kind of read some of those experiences, the stories that shaped who I became, and now I'm sharing that with her. It's a totally special thing to experience”.

As per ‘People’, he said that he also "always" cries during movies on planes. Nick welcomed his daughter with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in 2022.

On April 8, Jonas shared a photo on Instagram of himself kissing Malti on her head. "Week 1 in Vancouver”, he captioned the adorable shot. Last month, Priyanka, 43, appeared on an episode of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she also gave an update about raising their daughter.

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"As she's growing older, we've started to also kind of just deflect a little bit. She moves around a lot, (so we) let her have as much anonymity as she can. It is her normal, and people will be curious about her, and I never want her to be fearful of that or judgy or skeptical of the humans she meets because there are good people in the world, and I've had wonderful experiences with friends like that. It's okay for her to be aware of it, but to have a sense of choice”, she added.