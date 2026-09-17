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Nick Jonas turns 34: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable birthday tribute with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra marked husband Nick Jonas’ 34th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute featuring romantic moments, birthday celebrations and a sweet video of Nick with daughter Malti Marie.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Nick Jonas turns 34: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable birthday tribute with daughter Malti
Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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