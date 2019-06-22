close

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj to walk down the aisle with Kenneth Perry



Washington DC: Nicki Minaj will soon walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Kenneth Perry as the US rapper announced that the couple has finally got a marriage license.TMZ cited her making the announcement on her `Queen Radio` show on Friday.

The "Barbie Dreamz" rapper said, "I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was hard to get to a happy place. Now that I`m here I don`t want to compromise that for anyone or anything." This news comes after the release of Minaj`s latest single `Megatron` earlier on Friday. The music video also features Perry.

The pair two started dating last year and made their relationship official on Instagram in December last year. The `Anaconda` rapper believes that her beau has moved on from his shady past where he was convicted of attempted rape.

Earlier in March, Minaj made headlines after she canceled her concert at the last minute following which angry fans started chanting her rival Cardi B`s name. Minaj and Cardi have had a controversial relationship, their feud culminated into a scuffle at a New York Fashion Week party in September, last year.

The feud between the duo started when Cardi launched a scathing attack on Minaj at Harper`s Bazaar ICONS party in New York City. The fight is said to have broken out after Minaj criticized Cardi for not being a good mother. On the work front, Minaj will be heard in the upcoming animated movie `Angry Birds Movie 2` which is slated to release on August 23. 

Nicki MinajKenneth Perry
