Nicole Kidman Wanted To Save Her Marriage With Keith Urban Amid Divorce Reports

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban, bringing an end to their marriage of 19 years, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The news came just a day after it was reported that the couple had separated and had been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

According to a TMZ report, the 'Days of Thunder' star has been taking care of their children, while also trying to keep the family together during the difficult time. It added that Nicole wasn't in favour of the separation but wanted to save her marriage.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," a source told the outlet.

Reports also suggest that the divorce came in the wake of Keith Urban's involvement with another woman. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," a source told TMZ.

Meanwhile, neither Kidman nor Urban have publicly addressed the speculations surrounding their marriage.

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006. They have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Two months before their split was announced, Kidman had submitted an application to become a resident of Portugal. At the time, Urban was not listed on the form. However, a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that his absence was due to scheduling conflicts.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were last photographed together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville. That same month, Kidman celebrated the couple's 19th wedding anniversary. The actress marked the occasion with a loving photo on social media.