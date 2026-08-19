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Nidhhi Agerwal appears before Enforcement Directorate in alleged illegal betting app case

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Nidhhi Agerwal appears before Enforcement Directorate in alleged illegal betting app case
Image Credit: Instagram

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