/Nidhhi Agerwal appears before Enforcement Directorate in alleged illegal betting app case

Hyderabad: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning allegedly in connection with an ongoing investigation in a betting app promotion case.In the visuals, Nidhhi was seen arriving at the ED office in Hyderabad, where she was escorted inside the premises with police security. This came months after the actress also appeared before the CID in Hyderabad in the matter. She was earlier served a notice for the inquiry.