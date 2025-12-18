Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997678https://zeenews.india.com/people/nidhhi-agerwal-mobbed-at-the-raja-saab-event-cyberabad-police-book-organisers-2997678.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleNidhhi Agerwal Mobbed At ‘The Raja Saab’ Event; Cyberabad Police Book Organisers
NIDHHI AGERWAL

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed At ‘The Raja Saab’ Event; Cyberabad Police Book Organisers

Cyberabad police registered a suo motu case against the organizers of a promotional event for the film, The Raja Saab and the management of Lulu Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. 

|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 07:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed At ‘The Raja Saab’ Event; Cyberabad Police Book Organisers(Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad : Cyberabad Police have registered a suo motu case against the organisers of the 'Raja Saab' song-release event held at Lulu Mall, Kukatpally, following an incident in which actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue in Hyderabad, said KPHB police.
 

The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the KPHB police station after videos from the event surfaced online, showing the actor struggling to leave the mall amid a large and unruly crowd.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
Police said the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken based on findings related to crowd control and safety arrangements.
 
The incident took place on Wednesday during the launch of the song 'Sahana Sahana' from her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab.' Videos now circulating on social media show the situation at the venue turning chaotic, making it difficult for the actor to leave safely after the event.
 
The videos show Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her. Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group. Before long, clips from the event began spreading on social media, drawing strong reactions from users who raised concerns over safety at public events.
 
Several users described the scene as "terrifying," with one commenting that such behavior goes beyond fan culture and amounts to harassment. Another user said that mobbing an actress at a public function was "scary and unacceptable."
 
'The Raja Saab,' directed by Maruthi, is a horror-fantasy drama slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. The film stars Prabhas in the lead, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Shares His Fitness Formula
govt MNREGA
CM Set To Rename Bengal Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi Amid 'G RAM G' Row
National Investigation Agency
NIA Arrests One More Accused From Kashmir In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case
icai ca foundation admit card
ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026 Admit Card Out At eservices.icai.org
Pakistan Viral Video
Dhurandhar Fever Rising In Pak? Bilawal Bhutto's Event Features Movie's Song
Uttar Pradesh
Fake Fertiliser Sellers To Face Action, Likely To Be Booked Under NSA: Yogi
Election Commission
Supreme Court Asks ECI To Decide On SIR Extension Pleas By Dec 31
Canada
Global Firms Hire More From Indian B Schools; UAE, US Key Destinations
nitish kumar bihar
J&K Grand Mufti Condemns Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Incident
Rohit Prasad
Who Is Alexa’s Key Architect Rohit Prasad - Set To Exit Amazon