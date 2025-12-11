Nidhi Shah Reacts To Allegations Of Affair With Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna

New Delhi: Gaurav Khanna grabbed headlines after winning the Bigg Boss 19 title. However, the popular Anupamaa actor is back in the spotlight after a netizen claimed he had an affair with his co-star Nidhi Shah. Recently, a social media user alleged that Nidhi, who played Rupali Ganguly's onscreen daughter-in-law, and Gaurav, who was paired opposite Rupali Ganguly, dated during their time on the show.

The actress has now responded to the dating allegations.

Gaurav Khanna, who portrayed Anuj Kapadia and is often hailed as a ‘green flag,’ is married to Akanksha Chamola. He has not reacted to the rumours yet.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nidhi Reacts to Allegations of Affair With Gaurav Khanna

The controversy escalated when social media users noticed Nidhi liking Instagram posts that questioned Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 win and suggested he did not deserve the trophy. One user commented, “They’ve had an affair during Anupamaa.”

Nidhi responded sharply yet sarcastically, writing, “Ya you know better,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Gaurav Khanna on Winning Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna, who took home the Rs 50 lakh cash prize and the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, was criticised by some viewers for playing “safe” and “on the back foot” throughout the game.

In an interview with India Today, Gaurav said, “First of all, these are their allegations; we shouldn't even cater to them. Today, in the age of social media, everybody is a keyboard warrior. I don't think I need to answer them. If they don't like me, fair enough. I am not God's gift to mankind that every person needs to like me. But I am happy that most people like me.”

He added, “If I were fake, I would have woken up in the morning, dressed in designer outfits, and put on makeup. I would have had a plan and played accordingly. I would have broken plates, worn sarees and jewellery. I didn't do anything like that. I worked out in my slippers. I ate rice with my hands and even kneaded dough.”

He further clarified that he didn’t pay money to get votes.

“I would wake up in the morning before the alarm went off and have green tea in my glass. This was my fixed pattern, and this is how I live my life otherwise also. I really believe that if you are real, then you will connect with people's hearts. I don't have so much money that I could even think of doing something like this. I think if one mother, a brother, a child or an elderly person liked me, then I touched their hearts — and they voted for me.”