Nikhil Siddhartha & family offer prayers at world famous Murugan Temple in Palani

Murugan Temple in Palani: Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Murugan situated atop a hillock amidst the Palani Hills in Palani, Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It is one of the Six Abodes of Lord Murugan. 

 

 

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
Chennai: Well known Telugu film actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who plays the lead in director Bharat Krishnamachari's upcoming period film 'Swayambhu', on Friday visited the world famous Murugan temple in Palani along with his family members and offered prayers. 

A video clip of the actor, accompanied by his family members and offering prayers at the temple, has now gone viral on social media. 

 
A post shared by TeluguOne Cinema (@teluguonecinema)

For the unaware, Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen playing the lead in director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited period film 'Swayambhu'. In fact, the actor had disclosed earlier that 'Swayambhu' draws inspiration from the Sengol, an ancient emblem that represents righteous governance, justice, and moral authority.

Speaking about the core idea of the film, Nikhil had said, “Swayambhu is a story derived from a very special and very unique aspect of Indian history which is the history of Sengol. We all popularly know Sengol as something that was carried by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Indian Parliament and is installed in the new parliament building. But not many know the rich history behind the Sengol. It was first given by Lord Rama to his descendent. It stands for righteous governance, justice and the power to be able to effectively rule. This Sengol has traveled in the history of India and has had a lot of significance in Indian empires like the great Chola dynasty. We have created a fictionalised story around the Sengol and our hero.”

The Sengol, which recently returned to public consciousness after being installed in the new Parliament building, has a long and layered legacy that spans centuries. By weaving this symbol into a larger cinematic narrative, Swayambhu aims to blend mythology, history, and fiction into an epic storytelling experience.

The film, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, has actresses Nabha Natesh and Samyuktha playing the female leads and is slated to hit screens on April 10 this year.

 

