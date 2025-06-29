Nikita Dutta Bumps Into 'Sherlock Holmes' Star Jude Law On Vacation , Calls It Her ‘Ultimate Fangirl Moment’

New Delhi: Actress Nikita Dutta, who is currently enjoying a well-deserved break, just lived every movie buff’s dream — meeting one of her all-time favorites, Hollywood star Jude Law.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a candid photo with the Sherlock Holmes and The Holiday actor, calling it her ultimate "fangirl moment."

The picture, which quickly caught the attention of fans online, shows a glowing Nikita posing with the British icon. While her caption was simple, her excitement was evident — proving that no matter how successful you are, meeting your screen idols is always special.

Just a few days ago, Nikita Dutta topped IMDb’s ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ list, surpassing industry heavyweights like Samantha Ruth Prabhu (No. 2) and Shah Rukh Khan (No. 3). Fans have been praising her consistently for her distinctive screen presence and versatile performances.

Nikita first rose to fame as a finalist in Femina Miss India 2012. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the romantic comedy Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, and soon after, transitioned to television with her 2015 debut in Dream Girl. From 2017 to 2018, she starred as a lawyer in Haasil, opposite Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth — which marked her last TV appearance.

Most recently, Nikita appeared in Jewel Thief, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, earning praise for her poised and impactful performance.