Nikita Dutta Completes Her Sixth Mumbai Marathon, Shares Fitness Goals As She Runs 21 KM

Mumbai: Mumbai Marathon 2025 was held on 19th January 2025. Joining thousands of fitness enthusiasts, actress Nikita Dutta also achieved a remarkable milestone by completing her sixth Mumbai Marathon.

Reflected on the significance of the event, Nikita Dutta penned a social media post that read, “It’s my 10th year of running! Can I once again mention how amazing it feels to run the @tatamummarathon...It’s when this city comes truly alive. To another year of doing this ritual...21.097 km done and dusted." The diva even dropped a few snapshots of the Marathon on her official IG.

Celebrating Nikita Dutta's latest accomplishment, netizens made comments such as "This was so much fun! Keeps getting better each year", "Feeling proud of u like always", "Well Done girl", "Congrats!!!You have nailed it once again & now this has become habit", "Luv the way u mould ur self", "Congratulations...incredible human machine", and "& a great timing, I was right behind you, trying to keep pace, ran well", along with others.

The actress was accompanied by thousands of fitness enthusiasts during the Mumbai Marathon, celebrating endurance, resilience, and the spirit of community.

Nitika Dutta perfectly balances her demanding acting career with her passion for fitness, encouraging several others to pursue their fitness journey. The actress leads a disciplined lifestyle that incorporates everything from yoga to high-intensity workouts. According to her, running is more than exercise for her, it is a meditative experience that helps her stay grounded and focused.

Meanwhile, talking about her work commitments, Nikita Dutta is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film, "Jewel Thief". The stunner will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in her next. Made under the direction of Robbie Grewal, the drama has been bankrolled by Siddharth Anand under the banner of Marflix Production.

"Jewel Thief" is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.