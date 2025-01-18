Nikita Dutta Preps For Mumbai Marathon With Ice Bath Therapy

New Delhi: Actress Nikita Dutta is gearing up for the Mumbai Marathon, set to take place tomorrow, January 19, 2025. Known for her disciplined fitness routine and passion for running, Nikita has been sharing insights into her preparation for the highly anticipated event with her fans on social media.

In a recent post, Nikita gave a sneak peek into her pre-marathon recovery process by sharing a photo of herself undergoing an ice bath. The actress, dressed in her workout attire, looked unfazed as she soaked in the cold water, preparing her body for the race. She captioned the post, “Ice bath for pre-marathon recovery,” emphasizing her commitment to the rigorous preparation required for such an event.

Take A Look:

Nikita’s dedication to maintaining peak physical fitness and preparing for the marathon highlights her enthusiasm and determination. This isn’t the first time the actress has used her social media to promote a healthy lifestyle. From showcasing her yoga routines to her daily fitness activities, she continues to inspire fans to prioritize their health and well-being.

In addition to her fitness goals, Nikita Dutta’s acting career is on an exciting path. She will next be seen in Jewel Thief, a highly awaited project directed by Robbie Grewal, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.