Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2897410https://zeenews.india.com/people/nikita-dutta-tops-imdbs-popular-indian-celebrities-this-week-shah-rukh-khan-samantha-ruth-prabhu-find-spot-in-list-too-2897410.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NIKITA DUTTA

Nikita Dutta Tops IMDb's 'Popular Indian Celebrities' This Week, Shah Rukh Khan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Find Spot In List Too!

Fans have been showering her with praise for her distinct performances.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nikita Dutta Tops IMDb's 'Popular Indian Celebrities' This Week, Shah Rukh Khan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Find Spot In List Too!

New Delhi: Actress Nikita Dutta has secured the No.1 position on IMDb's coveted ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ list for this week, surpassing well-established stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is at number 2, and Shah Rukh Khan, who holds the third position.

Nikita’s rise to the top of this list reflects her increasing popularity and the widespread admiration she’s garnered from audiences and critics alike. This year, her performances in 'Jewel Thief' and 'The Waking Of a Nation' have particularly stood out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Fans have been showering her with praise for her distinct performances.

The actress participated in Femina Miss India 2012 and was one of the finalists. She made her acting debut with the romantic comedy Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, and was later seen in her TV debut in 2015 with Dream Girl. From 2017 to 2018, she played a lawyer opposite Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth in Haasil. The show marked her last TV appearance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Meanwhile, SRK made his historic Met Gala 2025 debut on May 6, turning heads globally.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK