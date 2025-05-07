New Delhi: Actress Nikita Dutta has secured the No.1 position on IMDb's coveted ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ list for this week, surpassing well-established stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is at number 2, and Shah Rukh Khan, who holds the third position.

Nikita’s rise to the top of this list reflects her increasing popularity and the widespread admiration she’s garnered from audiences and critics alike. This year, her performances in 'Jewel Thief' and 'The Waking Of a Nation' have particularly stood out.

@nikifyinglife ranks #1 on the Popular Indian Celebrities list after her lead role in Jewel Thief on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/lhNPPsKwBn — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) April 29, 2025

Fans have been showering her with praise for her distinct performances.

The actress participated in Femina Miss India 2012 and was one of the finalists. She made her acting debut with the romantic comedy Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, and was later seen in her TV debut in 2015 with Dream Girl. From 2017 to 2018, she played a lawyer opposite Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth in Haasil. The show marked her last TV appearance.

Meanwhile, SRK made his historic Met Gala 2025 debut on May 6, turning heads globally.