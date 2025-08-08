Advertisement
NIMRAT KAUR

Nimrat Kaur Calls Receiving Shakti Award 2025 From Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ‘A Full Circle Moment’

Nimrat Kaur was honored with the Shakti Award 2025 by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, calling it a "full circle moment."

|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 09:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
Nimrat Kaur Calls Receiving Shakti Award 2025 From Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ‘A Full Circle Moment’(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Nimrat Kaur called being awarded the Shakti Award 2025 by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta 'a full circle moment' 

The 'Sky Force' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of sneak peeks from the facilitation ceremony.

Expressing her admiration for the Delhi CM, Nimrat wrote: "Life coming a full incredible circle with the peerless honour of being felicitated by the First Lady of the national capital, Hon CM Mrs Rekha Gupta ji #ShaktiAwards2025. Such an awe-inspiring, trailblazer of a woman. And to top it all, to have had the source of my life force, my raison d’être, my Mama, right next to me was all what dreams are made of".

Showing her gratitude on being honored, 'The Lunchbox' actress added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart @newsxofficial for this unparalleled core memory at the #WeWomenWant conclave, for giving a Dilli girl the biggest gift in her home turf, in a room filled with women I love, look upto and hope to one day be like. Long live the divinity of the goddesses within and around us all ."

Several netizens congratulated Nimrat in the comment section.

Work-wise, Nimrat has joined the cast of the much-awaited series, "The Family Man 3", co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The latest season of the beloved series will see protagonist Srikant (Played by Bajpayee) locking horns with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. He will be seen navigating uncharted territories as he counters threats from both inside and outside the country.

With Bajpayee, "The Family Man 3" will also see Priyamani reprising her role as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, and Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, the dialogues for the show have been penned by Sumit Arora.

"The Family Man 3" has been made under the direction of Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

