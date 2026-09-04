/Nimrat Kaur celebrates Janmashtami in Brij Dhaam, shares spiritual glimpses from Vrindavan and Barsana

Mumbai: On the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday, actress Nimrat Kaur immersed herself in the spiritual and cultural splendour of Brij Dhaam, sharing glimpses of a journey through Vrindavan and Barsana that she described as almost impossible to capture in words. Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses of herself seeking blessings at Shri Banke Bihari Ji, witnessing Itrh Seva at Shri Radha Vallabh Ji, exploring Vrindavan’s famed delicacies, Krishna Leela in Barsana, the mystical Nidhi Van and the banks of Yamuna.