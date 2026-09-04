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Nimrat Kaur celebrates Janmashtami in Brij Dhaam, shares spiritual glimpses from Vrindavan and Barsana

Nimrat Kaur marked Janmashtami with a spiritually enriching journey through Vrindavan and Barsana, sharing glimpses of her visit to several revered sites.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Nimrat Kaur celebrates Janmashtami in Brij Dhaam, shares spiritual glimpses from Vrindavan and Barsana
Image Credit: Nimrat Kaur, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nimrat Kaur celebrates Janmashtami in Brij Dhaam, shares spiritual glimpses from Vrindavan and Barsana
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