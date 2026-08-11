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  • /Nimrat Kaur seeks Mahadev’s blessings at Diu’s iconic sea temple on Sawan Shivratri: ‘Wash away all our troubles’

Nimrat Kaur seeks Mahadev’s blessings at Diu’s iconic sea temple on Sawan Shivratri: ‘Wash away all our troubles’

Nimrat Kaur marked Sawan Shivratri with prayers at the revered Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple in Diu, sharing glimpses from the unique seaside shrine.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Nimrat Kaur seeks Mahadev’s blessings at Diu’s iconic sea temple on Sawan Shivratri: ‘Wash away all our troubles’
Image Credit: Nimrat Kaur, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nimrat Kaur seeks Mahadev’s blessings at Diu’s iconic sea temple on Sawan Shivratri: ‘Wash away all our troubles’
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