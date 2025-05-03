New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday was seen in tears during the last rites of her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, on Friday.

A video of the actress looking heartbroken and weeping has been circulating online. The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress was seen wearing a white ethnic suit, wiping her tears with a tissue. She then moved inside the house, wishing to avoid interaction with the paparazzi.

Ananya shares a close bond with Shanaya (daughter of Sanjay Kapoor) and Janhvi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor).

Khushi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, was spotted at the ceremony in a light blue shirt and black trousers.

Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also appeared emotional. Other members of the film industry, including Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya, visited the Kapoor family to offer their condolences.

Nirmal Kapoor’s Funeral

Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah, passed away on Friday, May 2, at the age of 90. The family issued a statement that read:

"Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."

The funeral was held on Saturday at the Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, in Mumbai.