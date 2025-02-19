Nita Ambani Chooses Ranbir Kapoor Over Bill Gates To Have Dinner; Reddit Says She Loves Bollywood

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, recently attended the Harvard India Conference 2025, where she participated in an engaging rapid-fire round. While discussing philanthropy and her son Anant Ambani’s health struggles, she also revealed her deep love for Bollywood, which quickly caught the internet’s attention.

During the rapid-fire session, Nita was asked to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood, and she instantly picked Bollywood. She also named Amitabh Bachchan as her all-time favourite actor.

However, what truly made waves was her response to a rather unexpected question, “Who would you rather have dinner with—Ranbir Kapoor or Bill Gates?”

After a brief moment of thought, she chose Ranbir Kapoor, explaining, “Ranbir, because my son Akash will be very happy—he’s his best friend.”

The video of her response quickly went viral, especially on Reddit, where users had mixed opinions. While some found her choice relatable and amusing, others felt it reflected India’s deep-rooted fascination with Bollywood. One user commented, “She is way too obsessed with Bollywood!" Another wrote, “This just proves how much Indians prioritize film stars over everything else.”

For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani share a close friendship. Akash was one of the exclusive guests at Ranbir’s wedding with Alia Bhatt, and the couple even performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

While her answer may have sparked online debates, it once again highlights Bollywood’s deep influence among India’s elite circles.