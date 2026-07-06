/Niti Taylor reveals ex-boyfriend burned her with cigarette, opens up about abusive relationship

Showing a scar on her inner thigh, the actress recalled the incident and said, "My ex-boyfriend once burnt me with a cigarette. He was violent and psychotic. One night he went mad, it was his birthday. It was bad. Then, he slapped me, and then I just said, 'Goodbye, see you.' But anyway, I was just a kid at that time. Because you are vulnerable, you fail to judge people's character properly. He was psychotic."