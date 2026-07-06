/Niti Taylor reveals ex-boyfriend burned her with cigarette, opens up about abusive relationship

Television actress Niti Taylor has spoken candidly about surviving an abusive relationship, revealing that one of her former boyfriends physically assaulted her and even burnt her with a cigarette, leaving her with a permanent scar. The actress also addressed long-standing rumours about her marriage to Parikshit Bawa during her appearance on Prime Video's reality show Alliance.
During a conversation with Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani and Delbar Arya on the show, Niti reflected on a traumatic phase of her life, saying she was too young and vulnerable to recognise the warning signs in the relationship.
Showing a scar on her inner thigh, the actress recalled the incident and said, "My ex-boyfriend once burnt me with a cigarette. He was violent and psychotic. One night he went mad, it was his birthday. It was bad. Then, he slapped me, and then I just said, 'Goodbye, see you.' But anyway, I was just a kid at that time. Because you are vulnerable, you fail to judge people's character properly. He was psychotic."
Niti said the incident became the turning point that prompted her to walk away from the relationship.
Niti also broke her silence on speculation surrounding her marriage to Parikshit Bawa. The couple got engaged in August 2019 before tying the knot on August 13, 2020. Rumours of a separation surfaced in 2024, but the actress chose not to respond publicly.
Explaining her decision to remain silent, Niti said, "When you don't react, that's the answer. If there's nothing happening, you are not going to give any justification."
Niti began her acting career at the age of 15 with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009 and rose to fame with her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She has since appeared in several popular television shows, including Ghulaam, Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition series in which contestants navigate shifting loyalties and strategic alliances. The show streams on Prime Video from Saturday to Thursday at 12 pm.
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