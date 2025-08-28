Nivetha Pethuraj Confirms Relationship With Rajhith Ibran — Who Is He?

New Delhi: Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj has made it official! The actress has announced that she is in a relationship with businessman Rajhith Ibran.

The actress, who has made her mark in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, took to social media to share a photo with her boyfriend with the caption, “to my now and forever,” along with heart emojis.

Nivetha Pethuraj Makes Relationship Official

Rajhith also shared the same photos, confirming their relationship publicly. Soon after, both posts were flooded with congratulatory comments and warm wishes.

A user wrote, "Congratulations both of you." Another comment read, "So happy to see this Nivi, always be happy." A third user added, "Congratulations both."

Nivetha, who has always been known to keep her personal life private, surprised fans with this heartwarming announcement.

Who Is Rajhith Ibran?

Nivetha’s fiancé, Rajhith Ibran, is a Dubai-based businessman and former model. Several media reports also claim that the couple is set to tie the knot later this year. Although the details of their relationship timeline remain unclear, Nivetha has been residing in Dubai for the past few years. According to a report by Times Now, the wedding will likely be an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Nivetha Pethuraj’s Career

Nivetha Pethuraj began her acting journey in 2016 with Oru Naal Koothu, which earned critical acclaim. She quickly gained recognition through Tamil films like Tik Tik Tik opposite Jayam Ravi, Thimiru Pudichavan with Vijay Antony, and Sangathamizhan alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Expanding her presence in Telugu cinema, she appeared in the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, where her performance was praised by both critics and audiences. Her most recent work was in the horror thriller Boo, directed by AL Vijay. Over the years, Nivetha has established herself as a versatile actress with a strong foothold in both Tamil and Telugu industries.