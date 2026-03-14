No birthday celebrations for Aamir Khan this year? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan turns 61: Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, celebrates his 61st birthday today. Known for his remarkable legacy of films that have left a lasting impact on audiences, Aamir enjoys a massive fan following both in India and globally. While he traditionally celebrates his birthday with media interactions and fan events, this year’s celebrations are reported to be far more low-key.

A source close to the actor revealed that Aamir is currently engrossed in the post-production of his upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. “The 61st birthday is a little different for Aamir Khan this year. Despite choosing a celebration, the superstar is completely tied up with the post-production work for Ek Din. The film is getting closer to the release and he is deeply involved in every detail of the film, which is keeping his schedule right,” the source said.

About Ek Din

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Ek Din marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after many years, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved collaborations. The duo has previously delivered classics such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, they return to the romance genre, generating fresh excitement among audiences eager to witness their on-screen magic once again. Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film features Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 1st May 2026.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, where he portrayed Gulshan Arora, a dedicated basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service. As part of his sentence, Gulshan is tasked with coaching a team of neurodivergent players for an upcoming basketball tournament.

What begins as a reluctant duty soon evolves into a profound personal journey. Through training the team, Gulshan witnesses their resilience, determination, and unique perspective on life, ultimately learning invaluable lessons from the very players he set out to guide.