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  • /'No Chotu...you were, you are and you will always': Sanchita Ugale's 'Dilwali Dulha' co-star Sorab Bedi's heartbreaking post on her demise goes viral

'No Chotu...you were, you are and you will always': Sanchita Ugale's 'Dilwali Dulha' co-star Sorab Bedi's heartbreaking post on her demise goes viral

Sanchita Ugale death: Sorab and Sanchita played Kartik and Sukoon in popular TV show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
'No Chotu...you were, you are and you will always': Sanchita Ugale's 'Dilwali Dulha' co-star Sorab Bedi's heartbreaking post on her demise goes viral
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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No Chotu...: Sanchita Ugale's 'Dilwali Dulha' co-star Sorab Bedi mourns demise
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