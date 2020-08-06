हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

'No' discharge plans for coronavirus positive Abhishek Bachchan from hospital yet

Abhishek, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai with Covid-19 in July. On Sunday Big B was discharged but Abhishek continues to be in the hospital.

&#039;No&#039; discharge plans for coronavirus positive Abhishek Bachchan from hospital yet

Mumbai: There are no discharge plans yet for actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospital for over 26 days now, going by a picture he shared on social media.

Abhishek took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his "My Care Board" placed in his room in the hospital. The board details Abhishek's diet, doctors treating him, and discharge plan among many other things.

The word "No" is written next to the word "Discharge". Also, according to the board, Abhishek is having a "normal" diet.

Captioning the image, he wrote: "Hospital day: 26, Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO!  Come on Bachchan, you can do it!!  #believe

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Abhishek, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai with Covid-19 in July. On Sunday Big B was discharged but Abhishek continues to be in the hospital.

Sharing the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing negative, Abhishek had tweeted: "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

 

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAmitabh BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie, sister Sunaina seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
  • 19,64,536Confirmed
  • 40,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M16S

TV Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai