‘No Glamourous Heroines On Beaches’: Saumya Tandon Backs Dhurandhar Amid Misogyny Claims, Denies Dig At YRF Spyverse

New Delhi: Dhurandhar actress Saumya Tandon, who plays Ulfat Hasin , wife of Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait, has defended the film amid allegations of misogyny.

The actress remarked that the script did not allow for “glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches.”

In a post on X, Saumya wrote, “In the universe Dhurandhar is set in, with the societal norms the director chose to depict, it is a male-dominated world, yet the women are treated with dignity. They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it. It’s important to remember we’re dealing with a very different world. Sorry that the grain of this story doesn’t allow for glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches — that may work for other scripts, but not in this one. That said, as an actor, I do hope I also get opportunities to be part of women-centric narratives.”

And I’m not taking a jab at anyone at all. I enjoy every kind of film- romance on beaches, mountain love stories, songs, dance, everything. But this film simply didn’t have that grain or need. So please, @moviesndtv , don’t print what I didn’t say. Wish you spoke with me before… https://t.co/Yzt2Ll8vWY — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) December 10, 2025

Reports suggested that Saumya’s “beach” comment was a dig at YRF’s Spy Universe, but she has refuted the claim.

She clarified, “I’m not taking a jab at anyone at all. I enjoy every kind of film — romance on beaches, mountain love stories, songs, dance, everything. But this film simply didn’t have that grain or need. So please don’t print what I didn’t say.”

For the unversed, the YRF Spyverse includes espionage thrillers such as Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025). The next film in the franchise is Alpha (2026), starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, alongside Ranveer Singh.

The film blends espionage, action and high-stakes drama as Ranveer’s character goes undercover to infiltrate a complex terror network. Guided by R. Madhavan’s character, the story unfolds through tense confrontations, covert missions and emotional twists that keep audiences invested.

As Dhurandhar continues its strong box-office run, attention is now shifting to its digital release. According to OTTPlay, the film is expected to premiere on Netflix around January 30, 2026, after completing its theatrical run.

With its remarkable early performance, Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening film, surpassing several of his major hits. His 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat opened at Rs 24 crore before collecting Rs 585 crore worldwide, while Simmba registered 20.72 crore on its opening day.