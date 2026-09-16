Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /'No, I was not invited by Dawood Ibrahim': Mandakini denies underworld don invited her to Sharjah cricket match

'No, I was not invited by Dawood Ibrahim': Mandakini denies underworld don invited her to Sharjah cricket match

Mandakini rose to fame with her debut film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, in which she played the lead role and became one of the prominent faces of Hindi cinema in the 1980s.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
'No, I was not invited by Dawood Ibrahim': Mandakini denies underworld don invited her to Sharjah cricket match
Image Credit: Movie Poster

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'No, I was not invited by Dawood Ibrahim': Mandakini denies underworld don invited her to Sharjah cricket match
2
3
4
5