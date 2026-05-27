No official ban on Ranveer Singh, FWICE advisor clarifies, 'We can’t ban people,' but 'members will not work with him'

Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly been placed under a non-cooperation directive by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), in a move widely described as a “ban” within parts of the industry. The development comes amid an ongoing dispute linked to filmmaker-actor-musician Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer’s reported exit from Don 3.

According to reports, the controversy escalated after Farhan Akhtar allegedly approached the workers’ body following Singh’s sudden departure from the high-profile project, prompting FWICE to take its latest step.

FWICE Clarifies Stance Amid Ban Claims

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FWICE’s chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has pushed back against claims that the organisation has formally banned the actor, stating that the body does not have the authority to impose such a restriction. "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. See, we are not a court; we can’t ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation." He added, "Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, they will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not."

Read Here | Ranveer Singh faces FWICE ban after sudden Don 3 exit amid Farhan Akhtar controversy

Speaking to ETimes, Pandit explained that FWICE had attempted to engage with Singh multiple times before issuing the non-cooperation directive. He said the federation sent him invitations on three occasions, but received no response.

He added that Singh later responded only after learning about a scheduled press conference, stating that the matter did not fall under FWICE’s jurisdiction. “So we very strongly tried our best. We sent him invitations thrice. There was no response, and then finally he sent mail when he came to know that we are having a press conference, saying that this doesn't come under your jurisdiction,” Pandit said, noting that the federation remains open to dialogue and resolution involving producers and industry associations.

‘Don 3’ Exit and Ranveer Singh’s Official Statement

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new lead in Don 3 in 2023, taking over the iconic role previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, his reported exit from the project has since triggered speculation and conflicting narratives within the industry.

Read Here | ‘Choosing restraint and grace’: Ranveer Singh's team breaks silence after FWICE non-cooperation directive over Don 3 exit

Earlier, Singh’s spokesperson issued a statement emphasising his respect for the franchise and all stakeholders involved. The statement said the actor has chosen to remain silent amid recent developments, believing that professional matters should be handled with “dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

It further added that Singh prefers not to engage with speculation and remains focused on his professional commitments, while continuing to extend goodwill towards the franchise and its future.